Fulton assistant principal suspended after allegation of involvement with student

An assistant principal at a Fulton County high school was suspended due to an active investigation, the school wrote in a letter Wednesday.
The Chattahoochee High School educator, Jonathan Adel, is under investigation after an allegation of inappropriate involvement with a student, principal Michael Todd said. No details on the allegation were provided and authorities did not say when or where the inappropriate conduct occurred.
“This allegation is disturbing,” Todd said. “Be assured I take the health and well-being of our students seriously and this is a top priority.”
The Fulton County Schools Police Department is investigating. Officials did not say how the school became aware of the allegation, but Todd confirmed it was immediately reported to the district’s human resources division.
According to a video posted by the school in 2020, Adel joined Chattahoochee high in January, serving the English and Fine Arts departments.
A former Chattahoochee High School teacher was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2020 after he admitted to molesting a 13-year-old girl that attended the same Cobb County school as his daughter, the district attorney’s office previously said. Preston Paris was a social studies teacher and swim coach at the high school in Johns Creek.
He was found guilty of child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and statutory rape, court records show. Paris remains at the Riverbend Correctional Facility.
