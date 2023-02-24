X
Dark Mode Toggle

Friday weather: ‘Feels like springtime’

Crime & Public Safety
11 minutes ago

We’re in for a warm Friday with showers moving in later in the day.

Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan’s forecast calls for cloudy or partly cloudy conditions during the day with highs hitting 70.

“Feels like springtime,” he said.

With spring of course comes pollen and its effects and pollen season has arrived ahead of schedule this year, Monahan said.

“Tree pollen season is well underway,” he said. “Your eyes aren’t deceiving you. Your allergies aren’t deceiving you.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: PUBLICITY PHOTO/AMAZON

INTERVIEW: ‘Kids in the Hall’ vet Kevin McDonald has mellowed, still seeks to find the...23h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA player charged with racing had been questioned about fatal crash
12h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp moves to take command of GOP, leaving state party behind

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Teen charged with murder in Peachtree City 11 days after father killed at bank
15h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Teen charged with murder in Peachtree City 11 days after father killed at bank
15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Fulton County school board votes not to renew charter for two schools
10h ago
The Latest

18-year-old accused of shooting 2 teens, ages 15 and 17, in Canton
14h ago
Charges dropped against detainee beaten by South Georgia jailers
15h ago
Teen charged with murder in Peachtree City 11 days after father killed at bank
15h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

With new attention on Carter legacy, presidential library due for overhaul
17h ago
Tara movie theater in Atlanta: 5 things to know
20h ago
Judge rules against Justice Department over communications in Georgia voting lawsuit
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top