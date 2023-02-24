Friday weather: ‘Feels like springtime’

We’re in for a warm Friday with showers moving in later in the day.
Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan’s forecast calls for cloudy or partly cloudy conditions during the day with highs hitting 70.
“Feels like springtime,” he said.
With spring of course comes pollen and its effects and pollen season has arrived ahead of schedule this year, Monahan said.
“Tree pollen season is well underway,” he said. “Your eyes aren’t deceiving you. Your allergies aren’t deceiving you.”
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
