Former UPS driver arrested after stealing trailers, packages, Atlanta police say

The discovery happened when officers responded to a Petro truck stop along Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway on Feb. 18 and saw three people “actively stealing items” from a UPS trailer, police said in a news release Friday. UPS corporate security responded to the scene and told police that the two trailers had been missing for several months.

In body camera footage, officers begin by surrounding the back of a trailer and yelling for those inside to come out. After pushing the door up, they realized no one was inside. At least two of the people were arrested near the trailers, the video showed.