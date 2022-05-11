Former UGA football player indicted in federal court on four counts, faces life

The grand jury returned indictments against Crumpton on charges of murder, attempted robbery, use and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and false statement during the purchase of a firearm. The U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia announced the indictments in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

According to allegations in the indictment, Crumpton’s co-defendant, James Armstrong, illegally purchased the the 9mm Glock pistol used to kill Wood. Investigators say the 34-year-old Commerce man bought the weapon at a gun store in Athens less than six weeks prior to the shooting. Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office say Armstrong falsely claimed on a transaction form required by licensed firearms dealers that he was buying the pistol for himself, but it was really for Crumpton.

Armstrong was indicted on charges of lying on the federal forms and buying the gun illegally.

Crumpton played football for UGA in 2017 and 2018. He was a student until 2021, according to the sheriff’s office. He did not graduate, according to UGA officials.