Former swim coach arrested in Atlanta 20 years after alleged child sex abuse

A former swim coach was arrested last week in Atlanta on multiple counts of sexually assaulting a child 20 years ago in Colorado, according to authorities.
Jon Michael Beber worked for the Boulder Swimming club team from 1997 through 2002, Colorado authorities said in a news release. He left that role in 2002 when allegations began to surface of inappropriate sexual contact with multiple underage swimmers.
The charges he faces stem from those allegations. Twenty years later, Atlanta police confirmed Beber was arrested Thursday.
He has also coached the Dynamo Swim Club in Atlanta, though it was not immediately clear which location, as well as teams in New York and Florida, according to Colorado prosecutors. Officials in those states have not reported any sexual assault claims as of Monday, Channel 2 Action News reported.
“We strongly encourage individuals with information to contact the district attorney’s office,” Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a statement. “Our sex crimes unit is handling this case and is available to speak with anyone with information.”
Beber is being held in the Fulton County jail, where he awaits extradition to Colorado to face three counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.
Anyone with information about the allegations is asked to contact Boulder district attorney investigator Kristin Weisbach at 303-441-3811 or kweisbach@bouldercounty.org.
Anyone who wants to make an anonymous tip can contact Crime Stoppers at 970-669- 6113 or online at www.nococrimestoppers.com/contact-us.
Individuals who have been a victim of abuse in the sports setting can make a report to SafeSport at https://uscenterforsafesport.org/report-aconcern.
