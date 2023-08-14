Former Hawks star Kevin Willis says $100K worth of jerseys stolen in Roswell

Credit: Otto Greule Jr

Credit: Otto Greule Jr

Crime & Public Safety
By
20 minutes ago
X

It’s been more than 15 years since Kevin Willis played in the NBA. And it had been two months since he visited the metro Atlanta storage unit where he kept his championship jerseys.

But when Willis, now 60, went to the Roswell rental unit last week, he found that two of the locks had been cut, he told police. That’s when he noticed 10 championship jerseys from his time with the San Antonio Spurs were missing, along with clothing that had been hanging on a rack at Life Storage on Mansell Place, a Roswell police report states.

“Willis stated that the jerseys were worth approximately $100,000 dollars,” the report states. “Willis also stated that the rack with clothing on it was worth approximately $9,000.00 dollars.”

Willis, who lives in metro Atlanta, told the investigator he wants to press charges if a suspect is identified. The case remains under investigation.

The 7-footer was a first-round draft pick in 1984 by the Atlanta Hawks. He played for the franchise until 1994, teaming up with legends Dominique Wilkins, Spud Webb and Doc Rivers. Willis later returned for the 2004-2005 season.

In 2003, Willis was part of the NBA champion Spurs team — the only title he won in his 23-year career.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES
Fulton prosecutors presenting Trump case to grand jury

Credit: AP

AWARD-WINNING INVESTIGATION | Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

INSIDE CITY HALL
Atlanta mayor has harsh words for Wellstar
9h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
11h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DOWNEY
DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
11h ago

Credit: AP

THE JOLT
Hunter Biden visits Atlanta as federal investigation expands
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Woman killed in targeted shooting near Mercedes-Benz Stadium
1h ago
Clayton police seeking ‘dangerous’ 15-year-old on murder charge in shooting
1h ago
‘It’s awful’: Cobb woman grieves after house fire kills most of her family
2h ago
Featured

What’s an indictment? Here’s what to know
Harassment of Atlanta poll workers could be subject of Trump indictments
Chick it out: 60 years of the Big Chicken and its architect’s 90th birthday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top