Former Hawks star Kevin Willis says $100K worth of jerseys stolen in Roswell

It’s been more than 15 years since Kevin Willis played in the NBA. And it had been two months since he visited the metro Atlanta storage unit where he kept his championship jerseys.

But when Willis, now 60, went to the Roswell rental unit last week, he found that two of the locks had been cut, he told police. That’s when he noticed 10 championship jerseys from his time with the San Antonio Spurs were missing, along with clothing that had been hanging on a rack at Life Storage on Mansell Place, a Roswell police report states.

“Willis stated that the jerseys were worth approximately $100,000 dollars,” the report states. “Willis also stated that the rack with clothing on it was worth approximately $9,000.00 dollars.”

Willis, who lives in metro Atlanta, told the investigator he wants to press charges if a suspect is identified. The case remains under investigation.

The 7-footer was a first-round draft pick in 1984 by the Atlanta Hawks. He played for the franchise until 1994, teaming up with legends Dominique Wilkins, Spud Webb and Doc Rivers. Willis later returned for the 2004-2005 season.

In 2003, Willis was part of the NBA champion Spurs team — the only title he won in his 23-year career.