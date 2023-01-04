BreakingNews
McCarthy fails again in bid for speaker, GOP in disarray
Former employee used forklift to break into business in Clayton, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

A Riverdale man is accused of using a forklift to break into a business in Clayton County on New Year’s Day, authorities said.

Clayton police were called to the 4300 block of International Parkway at around 11:30 a.m. for a commercial burglary in progress. The suspect, Demario Fann, 23, attempted to flee when officers arrived on the scene, police said.

According to authorities, Fann was a former employee who was fired from one of the businesses in the area, located about two miles east of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Police declined to say which business the suspect worked for, or what business he tried to break into.

Fann was arrested without incident, police said. He was booked into the county jail and is facing charges of criminal damage, obstructing an officer, burglary and possession of marijuana, according to jail records.

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

