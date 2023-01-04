Former employee used forklift to break into business in Clayton, police say

Clayton police were called to the 4300 block of International Parkway at around 11:30 a.m. for a commercial burglary in progress. The suspect, Demario Fann, 23, attempted to flee when officers arrived on the scene, police said.

According to authorities, Fann was a former employee who was fired from one of the businesses in the area, located about two miles east of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.