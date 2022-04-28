Flowery Branch SWAT standoff resolved peacefully after nearly 10 hours

A man barricaded himself inside a Flowery Branch home for nearly 10 hours Wednesday after police tried to serve him with legal documents, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Flowery Branch officers arrived around 2:30 p.m. to serve the documents at a home in the Sterling on the Lake neighborhood at Lake Overlook Lane and Scarlet Oak Way, the news station reported.
The man pulled a gun on officers when they arrived and entered the house, according to Channel 2. Officers then retreated to set up a perimeter and called the Hall County SWAT team.
Police later confirmed to Channel 2 that the man fired multiple shots at police, but no one was injured. The standoff ended around 12:30 a.m., when roads were reopened, police said.
Police have not said whether the man has been arrested.
