Flowery Branch man accused of punching teen unconscious in road rage incident

“According to the victim, the suspect tried running him off the road,” spokesperson Sgt. Michele Pihera said.

At some point, Sudderth pulled up beside the teen and said “he would rape his girlfriend,” who was actually the teen’s 15-year-old sister seated in the front passenger seat, according to the report.

Shortly after, the victims pulled into a private driveway on Buford Dam Road near Marina Way. That’s when Sudderth pulled in behind them, got out of his blue pickup truck and began to repeatedly punch the teen in the face through the window and continued after the teen got out of the car, police said.

Eventually, the teen lost consciousness. He called police when he woke up.

“Over the next few days, the North Precinct Community Response Team followed up on the case. Utilizing (license plate reader cameras), they were able to track down the owner of the blue truck,” Pihera said.

Officers arrested Sudderth at his home Sunday. He was booked into the Gwinnett jail, where he is being held without bond.

