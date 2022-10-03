Florida mother, 2 kids killed in crash had bought home in metro Atlanta

But on Sunday, all three were killed in a fiery crash in Bibb County while returning to Florida, investigators said. The single-vehicle wreck happened on I-475 southbound, south of the Thomaston Road bridge, shortly after 2 p.m.

“That’s the worst wreck I’ve seen in my 32 years in EMS and 31 years as coroner,” Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday.