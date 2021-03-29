Fired troopers accept cash settlement, most offered reinstatement

Twenty four of the troopers from the Georgia State Patrol’s 106th class, fired last year for allegedly cheating on a speed detection test, were offered their jobs back Monday.
along with two other troopers who brought a whistleblower suit against the GSP and the Department of Public Safety, also received $850,000 after accepting a settlement offer.
The deal follows the recent conclusion of a yearlong audit of the GSP’s training system by Georgia’s Peace Officer Standard and Training Council that cleared all but one of the 32 fired troopers.
In a joint statement with the ex-troopers’ attorneys, the DPS denied any legal liability, adding it “seeks to move the Georgia State Patrol past this dispute and avoid years of contentious litigation.” The findings by POST played a key role in their decision, the statement continued.
“It is the desire of all parties involved, that this joint press statement will aid in bringing closure and healing to a stressful, emotional, and extremely difficult time,” the DPS stated.
Return for updates.