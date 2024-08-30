Fire destroys Cartersville church and day care center

A Cartersville church was destroyed by fire Thursday night after a storm swept through the area, officials said.
The Cartersville Fire Department received several fire alarm calls Thursday night for 360 Old Mill Road, the site of a church two miles south of downtown Cartersville.
When firefighters arrived at Cornerstone Worship Center at 10:15 p.m., heavy fire and smoke were emanating from the roof of the building, with roughly three quarters of the structure engulfed in flames, according to officials.
Five hours later and with the help of 20 firefighters, the fire was extinguished. The building, also home to Class Act Child Care, is a “total loss,” according to the fire department.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The storm also caused several fallen trees throughout the city and a fire at a wind turbine roughly eight miles from the church.
About the Author