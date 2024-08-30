Crime & Public Safety

Fire destroys Cartersville church and day care center

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
By
0 minutes ago

A Cartersville church was destroyed by fire Thursday night after a storm swept through the area, officials said.

The Cartersville Fire Department received several fire alarm calls Thursday night for 360 Old Mill Road, the site of a church two miles south of downtown Cartersville.

When firefighters arrived at Cornerstone Worship Center at 10:15 p.m., heavy fire and smoke were emanating from the roof of the building, with roughly three quarters of the structure engulfed in flames, according to officials.

Five hours later and with the help of 20 firefighters, the fire was extinguished. The building, also home to Class Act Child Care, is a “total loss,” according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The storm also caused several fallen trees throughout the city and a fire at a wind turbine roughly eight miles from the church.

About the Author

Lexi Baker is a breaking news intern for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She graduated from the University of Virginia in 2024.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Smoke diverts buses from Cobb elementary school
Placeholder Image

Credit: Michael Blackshire

AJC Exclusive: One of New York’s largest megachurches acquires church in Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy photo

Funeral plans announced for Carroll deputy killed in line of duty
Placeholder Image

Update: Thunderstorms with pea-sized hail in Bartow County Thursday
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

MARTA for newbies: How to buy tickets and find the right station and parking1h ago
Man indicted on murder charges in fatal Buckhead nightclub shooting
Lanes reopen on I-75 in Cobb after fiery crash to start busy travel day
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy RBH Group

$370M in bonds approved to fund ‘Teachers Village’ tower in Atlanta
Impact Church’s former pastor, Olu Brown, announces bid for Georgia governor
Kamala Harris draws an appreciative crowd in Democrat-friendly Liberty County