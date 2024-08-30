Fire destroys Cartersville church and day care center

A Cartersville church was destroyed by fire Thursday night after a storm swept through the area, officials said.

The Cartersville Fire Department received several fire alarm calls Thursday night for 360 Old Mill Road, the site of a church two miles south of downtown Cartersville.

When firefighters arrived at Cornerstone Worship Center at 10:15 p.m., heavy fire and smoke were emanating from the roof of the building, with roughly three quarters of the structure engulfed in flames, according to officials.