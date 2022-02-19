Fire at Marietta condo leaves 10 displaced

Firefighters battled a blaze at a Marietta condominium complex that damaged six units and left 10 residents displaced Saturday morning, according to the American Red Cross of Georgia.
The fire erupted at a gated condo in the 1100 block of Booth Road SW around 6 a.m., Red Cross spokesperson Sherry Nicholson said in a news release.
When units arrived on scene, they found a heavy fire at the building. One resident had to be rushed by ambulance to Wellstar Cobb Hospital, said Marietta Deputy Fire Chief Christi Malec.
Volunteers from a Red Cross disaster action team responded to assist the displaced families with food, clothing, personal care items, temporary lodging and emotional support, Nicholson said.
“Red Cross caseworkers will continue to work with the families in the weeks ahead to help them get back on their feet,” she said in a news release.
