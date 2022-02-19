Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Fire at Marietta condo leaves 10 displaced

Six units were destroyed and 10 people displaced after a fire ripped through this condo in Marietta on Saturday. (Credit: American Red Cross of Georgia)

Credit: American Red Cross of Georgia

caption arrowCaption
Six units were destroyed and 10 people displaced after a fire ripped through this condo in Marietta on Saturday. (Credit: American Red Cross of Georgia)

Credit: American Red Cross of Georgia

Credit: American Red Cross of Georgia

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

Firefighters battled a blaze at a Marietta condominium complex that damaged six units and left 10 residents displaced Saturday morning, according to the American Red Cross of Georgia.

The fire erupted at a gated condo in the 1100 block of Booth Road SW around 6 a.m., Red Cross spokesperson Sherry Nicholson said in a news release.

When units arrived on scene, they found a heavy fire at the building. One resident had to be rushed by ambulance to Wellstar Cobb Hospital, said Marietta Deputy Fire Chief Christi Malec.

Volunteers from a Red Cross disaster action team responded to assist the displaced families with food, clothing, personal care items, temporary lodging and emotional support, Nicholson said.

“Red Cross caseworkers will continue to work with the families in the weeks ahead to help them get back on their feet,” she said in a news release.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Two shot in SE Atlanta Saturday morning after dispute, police say
1h ago
New charges for former metro Atlanta teacher accused of sexual misconduct
5h ago
Atlanta man pleads guilty to tax scheme in federal court
5h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top