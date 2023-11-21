Fire at Brookhaven apartments displaces 73 ahead of Thanksgiving

A large fire at a Brookhaven apartment complex left 73 people without a home just two days before Thanksgiving.
DeKalb County fire officials were called to The Atlantic Brookhaven apartments on Windmont Drive around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday and found heavy flames coming from the three-story building, Capt. Jaeson Daniels told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Firefighters immediately began evacuating the entire building. No injuries were reported, and a couple of pets were also rescued.
Daniels said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but preliminary findings indicate that it started on a balcony.
Six units were damaged by fire and another six were affected by smoke and water, he said. However, the entire building, consisting of 40 units, was evacuated while investigators work to determine its structural integrity.
The Red Cross is helping the displaced families by providing shelter, meals, relief supplies, emotional support and recovery planning.
“At this time, a reception center has opened for residents who have been displaced,” the organization said in a statement. “They will receive meals and comfort, while officials determine if those in unaffected units may return home.”
Anyone looking to help the affected families can donate to the Red Cross by visiting redcross.org/georgia.
