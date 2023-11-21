Fire at Brookhaven apartments displaces 73 ahead of Thanksgiving

Six units were damaged by fire and another six were affected by smoke and water, he said. However, the entire building, consisting of 40 units, was evacuated while investigators work to determine its structural integrity.

The Red Cross is helping the displaced families by providing shelter, meals, relief supplies, emotional support and recovery planning.

“At this time, a reception center has opened for residents who have been displaced,” the organization said in a statement. “They will receive meals and comfort, while officials determine if those in unaffected units may return home.”

Anyone looking to help the affected families can donate to the Red Cross by visiting redcross.org/georgia.