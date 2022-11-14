Felon gets 10 years in prison after shooting at repossession workers in Athens

The following day, authorities said a loaded pistol was found discarded in front of an apartment building, which was along the route Mercery traveled while fleeing police. Ballistics tests confirmed the gun had been used in the shooting.

On Oct. 26, the FBI and local police tracked Mercery to an apartment complex about two miles from where the shooting occurred. Before he was arrested, Mercery was armed with a pistol and “pacing inside the apartment, voicing displeasure that the police were outside,” the release states.

Mercery was taken into custody without incident and authorities said FBI agents found a loaded pistol with an extended magazine and a laser sight inside the apartment. His phone was also inside, but it had been broken and placed in a toilet.

“Prosecuting repeat offenders who are responsible for the greatest gun violence in our communities is our office’s highest priority,” U.S. Attorney Peter Leary said. “We will continue to hold convicted felons with violent pasts accountable at the federal level when they possess, or especially use, a firearm.”