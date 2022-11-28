FedEx driver killed when Amtrak train crashes into truck in west Georgia

A FedEx driver died when his truck collided with an Amtrak train Monday morning in west Georgia, according to officials.
The man was driving south on J. Davis Road in Haralson County around 11 a.m. when he came to a stop sign for the railroad tracks and failed to yield, the Georgia State Patrol said. A witness told troopers the box truck continued onto the tracks and into the path of the train.
The train struck the driver’s side of the truck, pushing it about a half-mile before it came to a stop, the state patrol said.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
FedEx did not immediately return a request for comment.
No other injuries were reported, law enforcement and Amtrak officials said.
The train was headed to New Orleans from New York with 55 passengers on board, Amtrak confirmed.
About the Author
Credit: Channel 2 Action News