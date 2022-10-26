FBI says New York child rape suspect may be in Atlanta area

Jesus Torres, 31, is wanted in Orange County, about 90 minutes north of New York City, on state charges of rape, sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, the statement read. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York also issued a warrant for his arrest for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Torres is described as 5-foot-9 and about 165 pounds. Investigators believe he has family and friends in the Atlanta and Ocala, Florida, areas.