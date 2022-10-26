FBI says New York child rape suspect may be in Atlanta area

A man suspected of raping a child in New York may be hiding in metro Atlanta, the FBI said Wednesday in a statement asking for help locating him.
Jesus Torres, 31, is wanted in Orange County, about 90 minutes north of New York City, on state charges of rape, sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, the statement read. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York also issued a warrant for his arrest for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
Torres is described as 5-foot-9 and about 165 pounds. Investigators believe he has family and friends in the Atlanta and Ocala, Florida, areas.
No other details about the case were released by authorities.
Anyone with information about him or his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or the New York State Police at 518-457-2180. Tipsters could receive a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Torres’ arrest.
