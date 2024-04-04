FBI gate crash suspect to remain in custody until Monday hearing

“The Court should detain defendant because there are no conditions of release that will reasonably assure the appearance of the person as required and the safety of any other person and the community,” prosecutors wrote.

Bolling faces both federal and state charges after he allegedly damaged “the final denial barrier” Monday just inside the gate of the FBI’s facility on Flowers Road in Chamblee by ramming it in an orange Buick Encore, a federal affidavit states. Prosecutors said he tried to follow a special agent’s car through the gate.

Afterward, Bolling got out of the wrecked car, walked past the gate and refused to comply with the special agents detaining him, the affidavit stated. Bolling was taken to the hospital for medical care and evaluation, and he remained there until at least Tuesday, DeKalb County police said. The affidavit did not provide details of any physical injuries.

Records show that Bolling had his first court appearance Wednesday. He was appointed a public defender, whose office declined to comment if he attended in person. An FBI spokesperson said they believe he was in the courtroom. DeKalb jail records indicated Thursday afternoon that he had still not been booked.

Bolling faces one federal count of destruction of government property, court documents show. He is also charged with violating state law and faces one count of interference with government property, local officials said.

The impact with the wedge barrier at the gate caused damage that exceeded $1,000, a threshold that increases the suspect’s maximum possible sentence from one to 10 years in prison, according to the U.S. legal code.

A motive is still unclear. The U.S. Navy veteran served for more than 20 years and has no disciplinary history in the military or serious legal troubles as a civilian, records show. According to publicly available information, Bolling is a married insurance broker who lives in the Greenville area and has three daughters.

Monday’s hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. before the same magistrate judge, according to online records.