FBI: Atlanta spa killings among 61 active shooter incidents in U.S. in 2021

“For 2021, the FBI observed an emerging trending involving roving active shooters; specifically, shooters who shoot in multiple locations either in one day or in various locations over several days,” the agency said in its report.

Caption 210727-Canton- Robert Aaron Long enters Superior Court of Cherokee County in Canton on Tuesday morning, July 27, 2021, for his plea hearing in the spa shootings. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray Caption 210727-Canton- Robert Aaron Long enters Superior Court of Cherokee County in Canton on Tuesday morning, July 27, 2021, for his plea hearing in the spa shootings. Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray

On March 16, 2021, a lone gunman opened fire in three spas in Cherokee and Fulton counties, according to police. A year later, Robert Aaron Long is serving a life sentence for the Cherokee shootings after pleading guilty. He awaits trial in Fulton, where prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty, and he faces sentencing enhancements under Georgia’s hate crime statute.

Xiaojie “Emily” Tan, 49, Daoyou Feng, 44, Delaina Yaun, 33, and Paul Michels, 54, died in the shooting at Youngs Asian Massage in Cherokee County. A fifth person, Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz, was injured. Afterward, investigators said Long drove about 30 miles to Piedmont Road where Yue, 63, Soon Chung Park, 74, Suncha Kim, 69, and Hyun Jung Grant, 51, were gunned down at the Gold Spa and the Aromatherapy Spa.

In June 2021, a 22-year-old allegedly fired multiple shots at a man and is accused of opening fire on a random driver in Roswell, according to police. Authorities said Gaelen Newsom fired at strangers during their morning jog in Buckhead and then ran over a man as he took out the trash, crushing his legs. In January, Newsom was indicted on 30 charges.

A third active shooter incident happened in Georgia about a week later, on June 11, 2021.

Investigators said Justin Tyran Roberts, 39, began a three-act shooting that left five injured. Roberts allegedly started shooting outside a hotel in Phenix City, Alabama. Later that night, Roberts was the alleged gunman in a shooting on Broadway Street in neighboring Columbus.

The following day around 2 p.m. Columbus police responded to a shooting on 3rd Avenue and 4th Street. Roberts, accused of the third shooting, was arrested on June 14, according to a Columbus media report.

On Aug. 1, a fourth active shooter incident took place in northeast Georgia, according to the FBI. Investigators believe the suspect, 31-year-old Antuan Prather of Toccoa, opened fire at two gas stations, wounding two people.

A fifth active shooter incident took place on Aug. 14, when Larry B. Mackie, 33, began shooting at a vehicle in Richmond County and then inside a Family Dollar store in Wrens, according to the GBI. Then in Graniteville, South Carolina, Mackie allegedly fired into a home. One person was killed and three were wounded in the shooting spree, according to investigators.

“The FBI remains dedicated to assisting federal, state, local, tribal and campus law enforcement in its active shooter prevention, response and recovery efforts, as well as to training its international law enforcement partners,” the agency said. “The FBI remains steadfast in its efforts to train private citizens, as it is imperative that citizens understand the risks faced and the resources available in an active shooter.”

U.S. ACTIVE SHOOTER INCIDENTS

2021: 61

2020: 40

2019: 30

2018: 30

2017: 31

Source: FBI