Fayetteville suspect shares details on fatal shooting at Macon hotel, police say

Battle’s arrest warrant noted that he “admitted to being ‘protection’” for a “co-perpetrator” because Battle, according to what Battle allegedly told investigators, “has a license to carry and has a firearm.”

The warrant goes on to state that Battle said his alleged cohort in the deal had put “the individuals responsible for the shooting in contact” with another man, and that Love was killed by some unnamed “individuals that were there to purchase the drugs.”

Love was apparently shot to death while inside a car he was in with two other men. Sheriff’s officials have said the three drove to Macon from the Jacksonville area about four hours away.

When the shooting happened, Love, mortally wounded, tried to drive off but crashed down an embankment across the street from the motel. The two men riding with him ran away but later spoke to investigators.

Battle, according to the warrant, said that he and his “co-perpetrator” took off before the cops arrived.

Battle was being held without bond at the Bibb jail on Friday after a first-appearance hearing.