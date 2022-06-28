Fayetteville man gets life for killing pregnant wife, mother with baseball bat, knife

Broder said prosecutors were never able to determine a motive for the double homicide, which happened Dec. 7, 2019.

Authorities from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Johnny Edwards called 911 shortly after the killings and confessed. He told dispatchers he’d be waiting for deputies outside his mother’s Fayette County home along Coventry Court.

When officers arrived, Johnny Edwards answered the door covered with blood on his ears, neck, hands, pants and sandals, attorneys said.

Deputies found both victims lying dead in a pool of blood in an upstairs bedroom. Quanteh’s body was near the doorway and Kathy Edwards’ was near the bed. The wooden baseball bat Edwards used to fracture both women’s skulls laid covered in blood between their bodies.

In the bathroom, officers found a bloody steak knife on the floor. Attorneys said the pregnant wife suffered cuts to her head and she was stabbed in the cheek. He unborn child also died in the attack. Kathy Edwards had been stabbed multiple times in the neck and had cuts on her scalp and nose.

“This case is truly heartbreaking and horrific,” Broder said during Monday’s plea hearing, according to the news release. “The family members in this case lost a mother, a grandchild, a wife, and so much more. This is a just sentence for such a heinous crime, as the defendant can not hurt anyone else.”