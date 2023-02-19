Fayetteville man arrested after shooting injures 8-year-old boy

County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Hickory Avenue just outside Fayetteville about a person being shot around 1:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found the boy with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. It was later determined that the child was struck by “a projectile that traveled through an interior wall.”

As deputies rendered aid to the victim, they heard what they believed was a single gunshot inside the home, the statement read. Deputies immediately moved the boy and family members to safety and learned that 29-year-old Spencer Dylan Harris, of Fayetteville and who allegedly fired the initial shot, was the only person left inside the house.