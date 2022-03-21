Fayette woman guilty of stabbing husband 22 times, smashing jar over his head

A Fayette County woman was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole after being convicted of her husband’s murder.
Alexandria Ginavia Mardell, 35, stabbed her husband 22 times and smashed a jar over his head in their home in December 2019, according to investigators. John Mardell, 47, died from his injuries.
On Friday, the woman was convicted of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault, the Fayette County Citizen reported.
“Mardell was convicted of killing her husband, John Mardell, on Dec. 23, 2019,” District Attorney Marie Broder told the newspaper. “She killed him by stabbing him at least 22 times and striking him in the head with a glass jar. After the violent attack, the defendant packed a bag and fled the house in the victim’s car.”
Fayette court records show John Mardell had filed for a temporary protective order from his wife the same day. Earlier that month, he had filed for divorce.
Alexandria Mardell was arrested the afternoon of the assault and has been held at the Fayette jail. During her trial, she claimed self-defense but the jury rejected that argument.
After the conviction, Judge Rhonda Kreuziger sentenced Mardell to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
About the Author