Crime & Public Safety

Father who added antifreeze to infant’s milk to serve 40 years in prison

18-day-old baby killed in South Fulton in 2020
A Fulton County father was found guilty of attempting to kill his newborn with antifreeze.

Credit: AJC file

Credit: AJC file

A Fulton County father was found guilty of attempting to kill his newborn with antifreeze.
By
8 minutes ago

He hadn’t wanted his girlfriend to go through with her pregnancy, according to investigators. When she did, Curtis Jack took matters into his own hands and poisoned his own 18-day-old baby.

When the ill newborn was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite in October 2020, she tested positive for ethylene glycol, a chemical compound commonly found in antifreeze, South Fulton police previously said.

This week, a jury found Jack guilty of criminal attempt to commit murder and first-degree cruelty to children. He was sentenced to 50 years, including 40 to serve in prison.

“A special thanks to Madam Fani Willis and the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in obtaining justice for the victim and her mother,” the South Fulton Police Department said in a social media post.

ExploreFather arrested, accused of poisoning infant in South Fulton

The use of antifreeze as a poison is not new, and in Georgia was used twice by the same woman to kill a husband and a boyfriend in a high-profile case that ended in 2007. The two men didn’t know each other and their deaths came nearly six years apart. But the two were linked to the same woman: Lynn Turner.

Both Glenn Turner, 31, a former deputy sheriff in Forsyth County who died in 1995, and Randy Thompson, 32, a Forsyth firefighter at the time of his death in 2001, suffered flu-like symptoms before they were discovered dead. Both deaths were initially ruled as natural, and both were blamed on the same cause: cardiac dysrhythmia, or an irregular heartbeat.

After Thompson died, authorities exhumed Glenn Turner’s body and retested both men’s tissues. A lab in Pennsylvania confirmed both had died from poisoning by ethylene glycol.

In this 2007 photo, Lynn Turner looks toward the jury as she and defense lawyers Vic Reynolds and Jimmy Berry rise to hear the sentence of life in prison in the antifreeze posioning of Randy Thompson.

Credit: Calvin Cruce, AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Calvin Cruce, AJC

Lynn Turner was convicted of both murders and sentenced to life in prison. But she died by an apparent suicide in 2010.

According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ethylene glycol is a colorless, odorless, syrupy liquid that can cause death if swallowed. It can also harm the eyes, skin, kidneys and respiratory system.

Antifreeze may have a sweet taste, according to the National Capital Poison Center, but a lot of brands now include a bitter substance, the organization says.

In the recent case investigated by South Fulton police, the victim of the poisoning survived, though no information was released on any medical issues the baby suffered.

On Sept. 24, 2020, Jack’s girlfriend gave birth to their daughter, according to police.

“The woman and Jack, both employees at a company, had been in an intimate relationship since January 2020,” police said.

Days later, the baby’s mother was hospitalized and the newborn’s grandmother had to care for the baby. Jack took breastmilk for the baby to the grandmother, according to police.

“After delivering the breastmilk to the child’s grandmother, who was also caring for the woman’s other daughter, the child became critically ill within 24 hours, suspected of being poisoned,” police said. “Jack admitted to adding antifreeze to the breastmilk to South Fulton Police Department detectives.”

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Aviation industry tackles safety issues as travel picks up

Credit: SAVANNAHNOW.COM FILE PHOTO

Orange Crush: Tybee officials plan crackdown on popular HBCU beach party

Credit: Courtesy of the City of Atlanta

Fulton elections chair to step down
1h ago

Credit: Tia Mitchell

The double life of Georgia’s ‘memer’ of Congress

Credit: Tia Mitchell

The double life of Georgia’s ‘memer’ of Congress

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Developer and Atlanta Housing complete $26 million deal to end dispute
The Latest

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

2 sentenced in 2020 death of veteran outside Atlanta Goodwill
Roswell police memorialize K-9 after cancer diagnosis, sudden death
High school ‘feud’ leads to murder charge for DeKalb teen
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz

Follow the early start to Day 2 at The Masters in Augusta
What are PFAS or ‘forever chemicals’, and why are they in Georgia’s drinking water?
On Founders Day, 3 generations of Spelman College women celebrate tradition