Fani Willis reflects on election blowout, embraces mandate

But as of late Wednesday afternoon, Willis had yet to hear from the man who hired her 17 years earlier.

“He’s not going out on a good note,” she said. “I’ll be praying for him.”

Reflecting on Howard’s legacy, Willis said she was proud to have worked for the first Black person elected as a district attorney in Georgia.

“He‘s a smart man. I always said he stood in line for brains twice and skipped that line of how to treat people,” she said. “He can look at cases and see things other lawyers miss. He made me a better lawyer. And I’m not the only lawyer he made better.”

The 49-year-old mother of two, the first woman to be elected Fulton’s DA, said she plans to recruit the “best and the brightest” from the legal community to work in the prosecutor’s office.

“I want legally conservative minds and legally liberal minds,” she said. “Let’s sit around the table and hash it out and find the best way to serve the community. I want to rely on the wisdom of other people and their experiences to lead the office.”

