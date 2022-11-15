Family says recent college grad from Cumming stabbed to death by friend

“He was positively identified at the scene by his college identification,” a news release stated. “Criminal investigators arrived and collected crime scene evidence. Witnesses on the scene were cooperative with investigators and provided information that led them to identify the suspect.”

Brandon Christopher Risner, also 21, was arrested the same day and charged with murder, police said. Investigators believe he stabbed Davis multiple times and then attempted to hide his body.

Risner, who lives in Rome, was also charged with aggravated assault, obstruction and concealing the death of another, his arrest warrant states. He was denied bond at his first court appearance and remained Tuesday in the Floyd County jail, records show.

Davis’ father said his son and Risner were close friends, according to The Deseret News, based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“We’re heartbroken and we feel betrayed because it’s a friend who’s been accused,” Randy Davis told the Deseret News.

Randy Davis said his son and Risner had been members of the same Latter-day Saints congregation as teenagers before the Risner family moved to Rome. Risner had stayed in the Davis home many times. Risner also attended BYU-Idaho for one semester, according to the report.

“He was like our son as well,” Randy Davis said. “We don’t understand what happened.”

A GoFundMe page has been created to assist the family with funeral costs. The family plans to bury Davis in Massachusetts.