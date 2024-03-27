Family says GSU student killed in crash was aspiring lawyer, leader

A Georgia State University student hoped to attend law school and had “dreams as big as her heart,” according to her family.
But Zuriel-Alice Emambo Ngome, 20, was killed March 16 in a multi-car crash in DeKalb County, leaving a void her family said won’t easily be filled.
“Words cannot fully express the loss we feel from the sudden death of our amazing daughter, sister, cousin and friend,” a family member posted on a GoFundMe page. “She was a ray of sunshine in our lives.”
Known as Ema, Ngome was on the Dean’s List at Georgia State and was a driven leader. Her family is now planning her funeral and hopes to start a foundation in her honor.
Ngome was killed in a crash on I-285 near I-675 shortly after 5 a.m. Her family said she was a passenger in a car that hit another vehicle, crashed into a median wall and was then hit head-on, Channel 2 Action News reported. Two others were injured in the wreck.
“Even if you can’t donate, please kindly continue to keep Ema’s family in your prayers,” the family posted online. “The family remains deeply grateful for your continued prayers and support.”
Funeral arrangements were pending.
About the Author
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP