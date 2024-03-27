Family says GSU student killed in crash was aspiring lawyer, leader

A Georgia State University student hoped to attend law school and had “dreams as big as her heart,” according to her family.

But Zuriel-Alice Emambo Ngome, 20, was killed March 16 in a multi-car crash in DeKalb County, leaving a void her family said won’t easily be filled.

“Words cannot fully express the loss we feel from the sudden death of our amazing daughter, sister, cousin and friend,” a family member posted on a GoFundMe page. “She was a ray of sunshine in our lives.”