BreakingNews
Supreme Court, moving quickly, will decide if Trump can be prosecuted in election interference case
Crime & Public Safety

Falling debris from Midtown Atlanta high-rise crashes onto 14th Street

Parts of 14th Street between Spring and West Peachtree streets were shut down Wednesday while the debris was cleared.

Credit: GDOT

Credit: GDOT

Parts of 14th Street between Spring and West Peachtree streets were shut down Wednesday while the debris was cleared.
By
48 minutes ago

Debris from a Midtown Atlanta high-rise came crashing down Wednesday afternoon, causing a busy road to temporarily shut down.

Parts of 14th Street between Spring and West Peachtree streets were closed to pedestrians and vehicles for a short time as officers surrounded the 39-floor, mixed-use building. The address corresponds to The Hue Midtown apartments, a Whole Foods Market, Farm Burger and other businesses.

Police said the debris from a damaged windowpane led to the response around 5 p.m. No injuries were reported.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.