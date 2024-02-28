Falling debris from Midtown Atlanta high-rise crashes onto 14th Street

Debris from a Midtown Atlanta high-rise came crashing down Wednesday afternoon, causing a busy road to temporarily shut down.

Parts of 14th Street between Spring and West Peachtree streets were closed to pedestrians and vehicles for a short time as officers surrounded the 39-floor, mixed-use building. The address corresponds to The Hue Midtown apartments, a Whole Foods Market, Farm Burger and other businesses.

Police said the debris from a damaged windowpane led to the response around 5 p.m. No injuries were reported.