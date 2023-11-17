Ex-Woodstock cop arrested, accused of illegally obtaining personal information

A former Woodstock police officer is accused of illegally obtaining personal information about two people, the GBI said Friday.
Robert William Brown, 27, of Woodstock, was arrested and charged with three counts of computer invasion of privacy, making false statements to law enforcement and violation of oath by a public officer, according to the GBI.
On Oct. 3, the Woodstock Police Department requested the GBI to investigate allegations of criminal misconduct by Brown.
“During the investigation, evidence revealed that while an officer at the Woodstock Police Department, Brown illegally obtained personal information on two people, between December 2022 and September of 2023,” the GBI said in a statement. “Brown also made false statements to the GBI during the investigation.”
No further details were released about the allegations.
Brown was booked into the Cherokee County jail Thursday and later released on $20,250 bond, according to the sheriff’s office. Once the GBI’s investigation is complete, the findings will be sent to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office.
Brown was hired as a Woodstock officer in 2019 and became a corporal earlier this year, according to his Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council record. He resigned last month.
— Data specialist Jennifer Peebles contributed to this article.
About the Author
Credit: John Spink