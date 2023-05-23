Ex-Cobb cop to serve 6 years for assaulting mentally disabled woman

“It was also determined during the victim’s interview that New had attempted to have the victim bring her juvenile niece and involve her in their sexual activity,” the DA’s office said. “This was later confirmed during a forensic analysis of New’s phone. After interviewing New, police arrested him.”

In addition to being employed by Cobb police, New previously served with other departments in the area.

He was employed by the Emerson Police Department from September 1998 to February 1999, when he left to work for Acworth police. New worked there until November 2000, when he returned to Emerson police. He was promoted to police chief three weeks after his return.

New resigned in 2004 to work as a government contractor before he joined Cobb police in February 2005.

Prior to his plea, New was released on $38,700 bond, court records show. He was returned to the Cobb jail Monday, according to booking records.