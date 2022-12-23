Ex-Cherokee deputy indicted, charged with sexual assault of 2 inmates

Richard Gilleland of Canton was charged with four counts of sexual assault of an inmate at a correctional facility and four counts of violation of oath by a public officer, according to an indictment filed in Cherokee County Superior Court on Dec. 13.

The former deputy is charged with two sexual assaults of both inmates at the Cherokee County Jail in May 2019, according to the indictment. It accuses him of placing his genitals on the buttock of an inmate on two days early that month. He then allegedly touched the breasts and placed his hand on the thigh of another inmate “on or about” May 15.