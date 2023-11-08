Ex-Atlanta officer convicted of sodomy against woman who reported burglary

Now, Howard Portis is facing additional charges because investigators believe he routinely turned off his body camera before making sexual advances, the DA’s office said.

In addition to the sodomy charge, Portis, 38, was convicted of violation of oath of public office and returned to the Fulton jail. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 20. A trial date for his second indictment has not been scheduled.

“I firmly hold the belief that law enforcement officers who engage in criminal actions that breach public trust must be prosecuted,” Deputy District Attorney Sonya Allen said in a statement. “Such incidents not only undermine the community’s confidence but also diminish the cooperation and faith citizens should place in the police force.”

According to investigators, Portis responded to a call March 25, 2021, from a woman reporting a burglary at her Glenn Street home. Once inside, Portis deactivated his camera and physically forced her to perform sexual acts, prosecutors said.

“His actions were interrupted by an incoming phone call, followed by the arrival of a second officer dispatched to the scene,” the DA’s office said. “The victim remained silent about the assault due to her heightened fear and distrust of law enforcement.”

When the woman was again alone with Portis, he offered her $250 for sex, according to investigators. She then ran from the home to her pastor’s house down the street. The pastor called for an ambulance for the woman, who remained overnight at a hospital.

The victim later filed a complaint with the Atlanta Office of Constituency, the DA’s office said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.