ajc logo
X

Escaped Connecticut inmate captured at his own birthday party in McDonough

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A Connecticut inmate who escaped nearly two months ago was arrested Saturday as his family was hosting his birthday party, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Forenza Rakeem Murphy, 31, was serving time on a robbery charge at a Connecticut Department of Corrections halfway house in Bridgeport when he left without permission on Aug. 8, police said.

Saturday afternoon, Henry deputies learned Murphy was at a family member’s house in McDonough, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested at 4:15 p.m. as relatives were setting up for Murphy’s birthday party.

“If you make your way into Henry County, we’re going to get on your trail and we won’t stop until you’re caught,” Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said in an emailed statement. “It was a great collaborative effort with The Connecticut DOC that led to the apprehension of Murphy.”

According to the Connecticut DOC, Murphy’s birthday was Sept. 24. In October 2019, he was sentenced to four years for violating his parole, the DOC’s website states. Murphy previously spent four years behind bars following a conviction for robbery, records showed.

Murphy was being held late Saturday at the Henry jail.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs have to come from behind to beat Missouri1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Dansby Swanson’s latest pitch to Braves: homers off deGrom, Scherzer
36m ago

Credit: Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Pineda said many factors behind why Josef Martinez didn’t start
6h ago

Police: Cobb woman strangled 78-year-old relative to death with robe belt
11h ago

Police: Cobb woman strangled 78-year-old relative to death with robe belt
11h ago
The Latest

Police: Cobb woman strangled 78-year-old relative to death with robe belt
11h ago
Cops: Man shot multiple times at SW Atlanta home dies
12h ago
Man convicted of raping girl, 12, in Carroll County had ‘regular access’ to victim
13h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

She joined Carter Center 40 years ago - and has known Jimmy Carter forever
17h ago
Jimmy Carter's birthday on Saturday: 98 ways to celebrate the former president
Week 5 college football schedule: How to watch all 63 FBS games
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top