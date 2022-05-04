Driver to serve 5 years for DUI crash that killed 91-year-old veteran

“Speed calculations prior to the collision put the vehicle traveling at 70 mph or more,” Hamm’s arrest warrant states. “Witnesses stated he was tailgating and traveling 65 mph, and never applied the brakes prior to impact.”

As Hamm approached the intersection with Davis Road, the driver of a 1999 Mazda B3000 pickup truck attempted to turn in front of him, according to police. Hamm struck the truck, driven by Spadafora.

At the scene, Hamm submitted to a breath test, in which his alcohol level was recorded at .212, according to police. A search warrant was later executed and Hamm’s blood and urine samples were taken, his warrant states. His blood-alcohol level was measured at .204. A BAC of .08 is the legal limit for Georgia drivers.

Spadafora was a great-grandfather and veteran of both the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Army, according to his online obituary. Spadafora was buried in his native New York with military honors.

“He was a true patriot who loved our country and all it stands for,” the obituary states.