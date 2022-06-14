Driver hits Chamblee officer’s patrol vehicle in construction zone, police say

Lt. Roy Collar was assisting the Georgia Department of Transportation with traffic control just before 4 a.m. when his vehicle, parked on the Lenox Road northbound ramp to Ga. 400, was hit by “another vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed,” Chamblee police said in a news release.

That vehicle then burst into flames, but the suspect was able to escape and was immediately arrested and charged with driving under the influence, police said.