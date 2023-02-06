X
Driver dead, 3 injured after car crashes into Gwinnett home, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

At least one person is dead and three others are injured after a vehicle drove into a mobile home in Countryside Village of Gwinnett, a mobile home community in Buford, authorities said.

Police said the vehicle was traveling on Horizon Parkway when it failed to stop at an intersection, and drove onto the front yard of a home at 13 Boulder Way. The vehicle struck a tree, causing debris from the vehicle and tree to fall on three cars in the driveway of the home on 1 Boulder Way.

The driver continued west and crashed into the mobile home, injuring three people inside. Police did not provide the severity of their injuries.

The driver, who was not identified, was killed during the “collision sequence,” authorities added. An investigation is ongoing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Audit: Retiree tax break saves Georgia seniors $1.37 billion in 2023
