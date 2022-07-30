Driver crashes into barrier wall, dies in rollover crash on Downtown Connector

One person died in a crash involving two vehicles late Friday night on the Downtown Connector.
Police continue to investigate the crash, which happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. on I-75/I-85 at Fulton Street, just south of downtown.
According to an Atlanta police statement, two southbound vehicles collided as one tried to pass the other. The driver of the vehicle being passed lost control after the collision and slammed into a wall, then overturned.
The person driving that vehicle was later pronounced dead, investigators said. Police anticipated no charges against the person driving the other vehicle, but noted the investigation is ongoing.
Police did not release the name of that motorist and the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s officer had yet to identify the deceased driver by Saturday afternoon.
