Douglas County man guilty of strangling, falsely imprisoning, threatening woman

Prosecutors did not reveal the woman’s relationship to Hall.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, Hall was barricaded inside the house and refused to come out for two hours, authorities said.

“We applaud her bravery and the work of our team and law enforcement partners to bring this defendant to justice,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said in a statement.

The investigation revealed that Hall was a convicted felon in Illinois and was not allowed to be in possession of a firearm, according to the DA.

After a week-long trial, the jury “swiftly” decided upon a verdict, convicting Hall on two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of criminal damage to property in the second degree, family violence battery and possession of marijuana, the release states.

He will be sentenced later.

“The brutality and trauma incurred by this victim is unimaginable,” Racine said. “Survivors of domestic violence continue to carry the scars of their abuse well beyond the incident and even the process of seeking justice. We just hope that the jury’s verdict will bring some peace to this victim in knowing that her abuser will be held accountable.”