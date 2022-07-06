Douglas County man guilty of strangling, falsely imprisoning, threatening woman

A jury convicted a man of multiple crimes for assaulting a woman during a domestic incident last year, according to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.
Norman Hall, 47, was arrested in May 2021 after a verbal altercation led to threats and violence against the unnamed woman.
The incident began when Hall took the victim’s phones and destroyed both by throwing them on the floor, the DA said in a news release. At that point, he grabbed her by the throat and squeezed, then threw her on the floor, grabbed her purse and took her firearm, prosecutors said.
“Once the victim had gotten up from being thrown to the floor, the defendant grabbed her again by the neck walking her backwards through the home, punching her face several times,” the release states. “Once they reached the bathroom, the defendant slammed the back of the victim’s head into the wall.”
Hall then forced the victim to sit on a couch in the living room and threatened her with the firearm, the DA said. He then left the room and walked into the kitchen, which allowed the victim time to escape. She called authorities from a neighbor’s home.
Prosecutors did not reveal the woman’s relationship to Hall.
When sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, Hall was barricaded inside the house and refused to come out for two hours, authorities said.
“We applaud her bravery and the work of our team and law enforcement partners to bring this defendant to justice,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said in a statement.
The investigation revealed that Hall was a convicted felon in Illinois and was not allowed to be in possession of a firearm, according to the DA.
After a week-long trial, the jury “swiftly” decided upon a verdict, convicting Hall on two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, two counts of criminal damage to property in the second degree, family violence battery and possession of marijuana, the release states.
He will be sentenced later.
“The brutality and trauma incurred by this victim is unimaginable,” Racine said. “Survivors of domestic violence continue to carry the scars of their abuse well beyond the incident and even the process of seeking justice. We just hope that the jury’s verdict will bring some peace to this victim in knowing that her abuser will be held accountable.”
