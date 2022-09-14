Douglas County man convicted of raping, trafficking 13-year-old girl in 2020

That man eventually picked up the girl and kept her at his Douglas County home, according to Cooke. It wasn’t until January, nearly three months later, that the victim was able to escape, contact her mother and reunite with her family.

Her mother immediately contacted law enforcement and an investigation began. It’s unclear if the girl was ever reported missing.

According to authorities, the victim was able to describe Betancourt by giving them his first name and detailing the tattoo on his face. At the time, he was also on probation, but the District Attorney’s Office did not provide information on the charges he was already facing.

After Betancourt was identified as a suspect, a search warrant was conducted at his home and his cellphone records were obtained. Evidence found during the investigation corroborated the victim’s statements.

Betancourt was arrested by the sheriff’s office in February 2021. Officials did not say if the second man involved was arrested.

“We will continue to aggressively go after those that cause our children and our community harm,” Racine said. “I can only hope that this conviction, along with community resources, can help the victim continue to heal from this unimaginable abuse.”