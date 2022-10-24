Douglas County man convicted of molesting 9-year-old girl multiple times

In January 2020, sheriff’s deputies were called to an elementary school after a student disclosed to the counselor that a friend told them about being inappropriately touched by a man, later identified as 36-year-old Diego Portilla, according to prosecutors. The school had just held a presentation explaining the differences between being touched in a caring way and in an abusive way.

Detectives quickly arranged for a forensic interview with the victim, during which she described multiple incidents of sexual assault, including one that took place a few days prior, a DA’s office statement read. All of the incidents happened when the victim’s mother was away from the house for work, and she didn’t tell her mother out of fear that Portilla would retaliate.