Douglas County man convicted of molesting 9-year-old girl multiple times

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

A man has been convicted of molesting a 9-year-old girl multiple times after she came forward to a friend following a school presentation about the difference between “good” and “bad” touches, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

In January 2020, sheriff’s deputies were called to an elementary school after a student disclosed to the counselor that a friend told them about being inappropriately touched by a man, later identified as 36-year-old Diego Portilla, according to prosecutors. The school had just held a presentation explaining the differences between being touched in a caring way and in an abusive way.

Detectives quickly arranged for a forensic interview with the victim, during which she described multiple incidents of sexual assault, including one that took place a few days prior, a DA’s office statement read. All of the incidents happened when the victim’s mother was away from the house for work, and she didn’t tell her mother out of fear that Portilla would retaliate.

He also was interviewed and eventually confessed to the abuse and confirmed it happened multiple times, prosecutors said. Portilla was arrested on one count of aggravated sexual battery and four counts of child molestation.

“This child had the courage and ability to speak up to a friend about her abuse. Her friend was equally courageous in sharing this information with an adult,” DA Dalia Racine said in a statement. “This case highlights why it is so important for parents and schools to have these difficult conversations about sexual abuse with our children.”

Following a four-day trial, Portilla was convicted on all counts Thursday. He faces a maximum punishment of life in prison plus 80 years, according to the prosecution. He will be sentenced at a later date.

