Disbarred Marietta lawyer gets almost 6 years in prison for fraud

Chalmer “Chuck” Detling II, 46, was convicted in November of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. On Feb. 10, U.S. District Judge Leigh May sentenced him to 5 years and 10 months in prison and ordered him to pay $254,837 in restitution.

“Detling betrayed the trust of his clients, business associates, friends and family, all to steal money,” U.S. Attorney Kurt Erskine said Tuesday. “This tough but fair sentence should remind those considering similar behavior about the consequences of those decisions.”