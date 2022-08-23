ajc logo
Dickens issues statement on decision not to prosecute APD officers

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

In a statement following Tuesday’s decision, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said his heart goes out to the family of Rayshard Brooks, " a father whose absence will forever be felt by our community.”

“I respect the independent role that the special prosecutor played in this case,” he added, stopping short of saying whether he agreed with the decision not to prosecute the officers involved in the 2020 fatal shooting of Brooks.

“In Atlanta, we hold ourselves to the highest standards,” Dickens said. “We have listened and moved forward proactively with significant reforms. The department has reviewed its standard operating procedures and enhanced training on how to deescalate confrontations. We are continually investing in training to ensure our officers make up the most qualified and proficient force in the country.”

