DFCS had prior involvement with mother of child found dead in East Point fire

The girls’ mother, 27-year-old Nicole Ashley Jackson, was first thought to have been a victim of the fire, but after an extensive search of what was left of the home and after discovering that possible accelerants were used, a lookout bulletin for Jackson was sent to area law enforcement. She was located Friday along Fulton Industrial Boulevard and arrested, authorities said.

DFCS “dropped the ball on this one,” the children’s grandmother, Sylear Jackson, wrote in a GoFundMe campaign. “Everything leading up to this moment could’ve been avoided had (DFCS) done their job and followed proper protocol.”

The state agency did not directly address that allegation. It did, however, confirm that a case involving Jackson over possible concerns of neglect had been opened in September 2019 in Rabun County and another in Greene County after the family moved there.

“We worked with the mother again this spring and had no reason to believe Gabrielle was in imminent danger when that case was closed in June,” a spokesperson for the department said in a statement. “This loss is heartbreaking, and our deepest condolences go out to Gabrielle’s loved ones.”

The agency said it is working closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety and well-being of Nicole Jackson’s other children.

It is not clear what the nature of the alleged neglect was or how the cases were resolved, as the department did not disclose that information.

Nicole Jackson faces multiple charges, including malice murder, felony murder, criminal attempt to commit murder and two counts of first-degree cruelty to children. The prosecution anticipates filing additional charges as the investigation moves forward.

As the fire was burning that day, a neighbor, Ricardo Tolbert, rushed in to help. Since the door was locked, he busted a window and went inside, he told Channel 2 Action News.

”I noticed the baby’s arms on the couch, so I reached in and grabbed her and pulled her out,” he said about the surviving twin.

He then ran back in but was met with heavy flames billowing out of the bedroom. The fire had escalated into an inferno, with flames rolling out of the door, he said.

With those images still replaying in his mind, Tolbert said he wished he would have done more.

“I should have kept trying, kept trying to get that (other) baby out,” he told the news station.

Now, Sylear Jackson is the only person left to care for her surviving granddaughter and plan the funeral for Gabrielle Jackson.

It’s “a grandmother’s worst nightmare,” she wrote on GoFundMe. “This is (an) extremely devastating time for myself and our family. ... This is not an easy task. I’m going to need therapy for my granddaughter and myself. Please any and every little bit helps. And please continue to pray for my family. We need it!”