Deputy shoots domestic violence suspect outside Cherokee Red Lobster

The suspect had a protective order against him and violated it before being shot by a deputy Saturday.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

A man who violated a restraining order by visiting his family’s home Saturday morning and trying to shoot his way inside was later shot by a Cherokee County deputy. The officer said the man had a gun and reached for it, according to authorities.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said agency officials have requested the GBI investigate the shooting.

Canton police and Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies were at the scene of the shooting, which happened outside a Red Lobster along Riverstone Parkway in Canton.

Cherokee deputies responded to the domestic disturbance call around 11 a.m. at a Meadowbrook Lane residence in Woodstock. A man was there despite having an active temporary protective order that prohibited him from being on the property.

Deputies said the man fired several gunshots at the lock on the home’s front door while his wife and daughter were inside. He did not manage to get inside the house and no one was injured.

The suspect was gone by the time officers arrived at the house. Deputies issued a bulletin for him and an officer spotted the man parked at a Red Lobster in Canton.

The suspect reached for a gun as the deputy approached him, Baker spokesman said in a statement. The officer responded by shooting at the suspect and wounding him, the spokesman said.

Baker did not release the name of the suspect, who was taken to Northside Cherokee Hospital with serious injuries, deputies said.

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

