Crime & Public Safety

DeKalb teen accused of striking patrol cars while fleeing street race

16 minutes ago

A Stone Mountain teenager is facing assault and kidnapping charges after he allegedly struck two patrol cars while fleeing from an illegal street race in Gwinnett County over the weekend, authorities said Wednesday.

John Anthony Pritchett, 19, was arrested at around 1 a.m. Sunday after the stolen Dodge Charger overturned in front of a local church, according to Gwinnett police.

Authorities said there were three passengers in the vehicle, including a teenager who is facing an obstruction charge and two women, ages 16 and 20, who “demanded to be released from the vehicle” were but were not allowed.

Officers responded at around 10 p.m. Saturday to the unlawful street racing event at the intersection of Cruse and Oakland roads, located near Baggett Elementary School. When they arrived, they heard gunshots and saw people in masks leaving the area, police said.

Soon after, officers got word that several people had left the event and were believed to be in possession of rifles and handguns at a nearby Texaco gas station on Norcross Road, about a quarter-mile away, authorities said.

As law enforcement approached the station, police said Pritchett struck an occupied patrol car and drove away. There was no evidence of a shooting there, police said.

The pursuit continued for about seven miles to the 1500 block of Scenic Highway in Snellville, where police said Pritchett hit another patrol vehicle and lost control near the church.

After a brief foot chase, Pritchett and the male passenger, identified as 18-year-old Dryan Dradarius Vereen, were taken into custody. Vereen was booked into the Gwinnett jail shortly after midnight. Police said two firearms were found inside the car, including a rifle.

Investigators questioned the two female passengers and determined they got into the vehicle when the race spectators decided to flee. They were asked to be let out a short time later, but Pritchett refused, police said.

Apart from the two women, no one knew each other before getting in the vehicle, which authorities said had been stolen from DeKalb County.

Pritchett was charged with two counts of kidnapping, aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies. He is also facing two counts of false imprisonment, possession of a tool during the commission of certain crimes and several traffic violations, police said.

No officers were injured during the chase.

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

