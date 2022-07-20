BreakingNews
Federal court says Georgia’s anti-abortion law should be allowed to take effect
DeKalb police seeking 3 suspects in theft of car with 10-year-old inside

DeKalb County police are looking for three suspects they say stole a vehicle with a 10-year-old inside.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Three suspects are being sought after police say they stole a vehicle from a Redan home Tuesday night with a child inside.

Police received a call of a vehicle being stolen at a home on Mill Lake Circle around 10 p.m., Channel 2 Action News reported.

DeKalb County police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that a woman had been making a delivery when the suspects got inside her vehicle and started to drive off. They soon realized a 10-year-old was in the car and stopped a short distance away to let the child out.

The suspects then crashed into another vehicle and fled while firing shots at the second vehicle.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Authorities did not release any other details about the incident or the suspects.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

