Teen killed in shooting at Waffle House in DeKalb

A 19-year-old was shot to death Monday ahead of the morning rush for breakfast at a Waffle House in DeKalb County, authorities said.

DeKalb police were called to the shooting around 5 a.m. at the restaurant in the 3900 block of Flat Shoals Road. The area is located just south of I-285.

At the scene, officers found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

He was identified as Bernard Williams by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A motive is unclear at this time, and no information was released by police about a suspect.

An investigation is ongoing.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.