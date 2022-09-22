DeKalb murder suspect arrested, accused of shooting man multiple times

DeKalb County deputies on Thursday arrested a suspect accused of killing a man four days ago, the sheriff’s office said.
Charles Louis Gandy, 30, was arrested at a Graves Road apartment complex in Norcross, according to investigators. Gandy has been charged with malice murder in the death of Lecorey Jerrell Blevins on Sunday.
Gandy is accused of shooting Blevins several times during an argument at a Columbia Drive home, according to the sheriff’s office. Blevins died from his injuries.
Gandy, who lives in Lawrenceville, was booked into the DeKalb jail, where he was being held without bond late Thursday.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest