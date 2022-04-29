DeKalb man sentenced to life in prison after rape, child molestation conviction

Justin Kennard King, 33, was convicted April 18 on charges of rape, two counts of aggravated child molestation, three counts of child molestation and three counts of cruelty to children, DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said in a news release.

An investigation was opened by DeKalb police after one of the victims notified her grandmother about the abuse, which took place for nearly a year between 2018 and 2019, Boston said. At the time, the victims were 8 and 9 years old.