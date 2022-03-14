DeKalb man gets life in prison for molesting 13-year-old girl

A Lithonia man will spend the rest of his life in prison after he was found guilty Thursday of molesting a 13-year-old girl in 2016, officials said.
Eddie Dubose, 56, was found guilty of aggravated sexual battery and child molestation. In addition to a life sentence, he received another 20 years, 19 of which will be served in custody with the balance on probation, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.
An investigation began after the victim told her mother what had happened, the DA said. The child and mother were staying at Dubose’s home in Lithonia when he assaulted the victim while others in the house were asleep, according to authorities.
DeKalb police were alerted of the incident by the mother and Dubose was arrested a few days later, the office said. He bonded out of the DeKalb Jail after four days, public records show.
The investigation revealed that Dubose had also molested the victim two months prior, the DA said.
Public records show he was charged with child molestation and sexual battery in 2006 but was only convicted of sexual battery. He was sentenced to three years and received first offender treatment. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is working to obtain more information about the prior incident.
