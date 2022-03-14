DeKalb man gets life in prison for molesting 13-year-old girl

Eddie Dubose, 56, was found guilty of aggravated sexual battery and child molestation. In addition to a life sentence, he received another 20 years, 19 of which will be served in custody with the balance on probation, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

An investigation began after the victim told her mother what had happened, the DA said. The child and mother were staying at Dubose’s home in Lithonia when he assaulted the victim while others in the house were asleep, according to authorities.